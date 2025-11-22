Travis Head leads Australia in England’s crushing Ashes defeat
- England suffered a humiliating two-day defeat in the first Test against Australia.
- This marked England's fastest two-day loss since 1921, dashing hopes of regaining the urn.
- England’s error-prone batting was found wanting for the second day in a row as they tossed away a strong position and opened the door to a thrashing at the hands of 69-ball centurion Travis Head.
- Sterling work by their pace attack somehow turned their day one effort of 172 into a first-innings lead of 40, and just after lunch that had swelled to 105 for the lost of a single wicket. But they proceeded to lose nine for 99.
- Mitchell Starc was a standout bowler for Australia, taking combined figures of 10-133 across both innings.