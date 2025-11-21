Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham star set to wear protective mask for Arsenal clash

Randal Kolo Muani is set to wear a protective mask against Arsenal after picking up a jaw injury when Tottenham played Manchester United
Randal Kolo Muani is set to wear a protective mask against Arsenal after picking up a jaw injury when Tottenham played Manchester United (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani is unexpectedly available for Sunday's North London derby against Arsenal, despite a jaw injury, after being fitted with a protective mask.
  • Manager Thomas Frank confirmed Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall are also available, with defenders Ben Davies and Kota Takai returning to training.
  • Key players James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke remain sidelined for the crucial fixture.
  • Frank emphasised the immense significance of the north London derby, calling it one of the most important games of the year for the club.
  • The match will feature a reunion of set-piece coaches Nicolas Jover (Arsenal) and Andreas Georgson (Spurs), both of whom previously worked under Frank at Brentford.
