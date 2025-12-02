Late drama sees Spurs salvage point against Newcastle in spectacular manner
- Tottenham secured a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at St James' Park, with Cristian Romero scoring both goals for Spurs.
- Newcastle initially took the lead in the 71st minute through Bruno Guimaraes' strike.
- Romero equalised for Tottenham seven minutes later, but Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle's lead from a penalty in the 86th minute.
- In a dramatic finish, Romero scored his second goal with an acrobatic overhead kick in the fifth minute of added time to level the score.
- The match saw Newcastle dominate the first half and lead twice, only for Tottenham to fight back and salvage a point.