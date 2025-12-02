Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Late drama sees Spurs salvage point against Newcastle in spectacular manner

Romero scored twice for Tottenham
Romero scored twice for Tottenham (Getty Images)
  • Tottenham secured a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at St James' Park, with Cristian Romero scoring both goals for Spurs.
  • Newcastle initially took the lead in the 71st minute through Bruno Guimaraes' strike.
  • Romero equalised for Tottenham seven minutes later, but Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle's lead from a penalty in the 86th minute.
  • In a dramatic finish, Romero scored his second goal with an acrobatic overhead kick in the fifth minute of added time to level the score.
  • The match saw Newcastle dominate the first half and lead twice, only for Tottenham to fight back and salvage a point.
