Tottenham boss Igor Tudor gives defiant message after humbling defeat by Arsenal
- Tottenham suffered a 4-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal in Igor Tudor's first match as manager on Sunday, deepening their Premier League crisis.
- The heavy loss leaves Spurs in 16th place, just four points above the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.
- Tudor, who replaced the sacked Thomas Frank, remains defiant, insisting there is “enough time” to turn the club's fortunes around through dedicated training and a collective effort.
- The new manager's immediate impact has been hampered by a significant injury crisis, with 12 players sidelined, forcing several to play out of position.
- Despite the team's struggles, home supporters maintained a raucous atmosphere, with defender Micky van de Ven praising their unwavering loyalty.
