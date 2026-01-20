Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spurs secure much-needed result against German giants

Cristian Romero scored Tottenham’s opener
Cristian Romero scored Tottenham’s opener (REUTERS)
  • Tottenham secured a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League fixture, providing a much-needed positive result for the club.
  • Cristian Romero opened the scoring, followed by Dominic Solanke, whose goal helped seal the win for Spurs.
  • The performance was a significant improvement for manager Thomas Frank's side, who played with renewed energy and pressed effectively.
  • Borussia Dortmund were described as 'pitiful' and struggled to cope with Tottenham's play, with their difficulties compounded by a red card for Daniel Svensson.
  • While the win offers a temporary reprieve and a moment of celebration, the article cautions that Spurs' underlying issues have not disappeared, with a challenging match against Burnley still ahead.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in