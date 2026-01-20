Spurs secure much-needed result against German giants
- Tottenham secured a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League fixture, providing a much-needed positive result for the club.
- Cristian Romero opened the scoring, followed by Dominic Solanke, whose goal helped seal the win for Spurs.
- The performance was a significant improvement for manager Thomas Frank's side, who played with renewed energy and pressed effectively.
- Borussia Dortmund were described as 'pitiful' and struggled to cope with Tottenham's play, with their difficulties compounded by a red card for Daniel Svensson.
- While the win offers a temporary reprieve and a moment of celebration, the article cautions that Spurs' underlying issues have not disappeared, with a challenging match against Burnley still ahead.