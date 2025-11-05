Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Unpredictable Tottenham impress in dominant Champions League display

Micky van de Ven scored a memorable solo goal in the game
Micky van de Ven scored a memorable solo goal in the game (AP Foto/Ian Walton)
  • Tottenham secured a dominant 4-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, bouncing back from a recent loss to Chelsea.
  • Goals were scored by Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Micky van de Ven with a notable solo effort, and Joao Palhinha, though Richarlison missed a penalty.
  • The match saw a controversial moment when Brennan Johnson received a straight red card after a VAR review, despite initial contact appearing minimal.
  • The win highlights Tottenham's unpredictable form this season, as they currently sit just two points off second in the league but can also produce insipid performances.
  • Manager Thomas Frank is navigating a 'rebuild season' for Spurs, with the team's performance against Copenhagen offering a glimpse of their potential amidst high fan expectations.
