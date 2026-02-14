Tottenham confirm arrival of former Juventus manager
- Igor Tudor has been appointed as interim Tottenham manager until the end of the season, following the sacking of Thomas Frank.
- Frank was dismissed after a run of just two wins in 17 Premier League games, with the club currently 16th and five points above the relegation zone.
- Tudor's immediate task is to steer Tottenham away from the Premier League relegation zone.
- The 47-year-old previously managed Juventus, where he led them to a fourth-place Serie A finish before being sacked in October after an eight-game winless run.
- Tottenham's next fixture is against Arsenal on 22 February, with Mauricio Pochettino, Marco Rose, and Edin Terzic among the candidates for the permanent managerial role in the summer.
