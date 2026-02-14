Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tottenham confirm arrival of former Juventus manager

The Lewis family Trust again reiterated a long-term commitment to Spurs (David Davies/PA)
The Lewis family Trust again reiterated a long-term commitment to Spurs (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Igor Tudor has been appointed as interim Tottenham manager until the end of the season, following the sacking of Thomas Frank.
  • Frank was dismissed after a run of just two wins in 17 Premier League games, with the club currently 16th and five points above the relegation zone.
  • Tudor's immediate task is to steer Tottenham away from the Premier League relegation zone.
  • The 47-year-old previously managed Juventus, where he led them to a fourth-place Serie A finish before being sacked in October after an eight-game winless run.
  • Tottenham's next fixture is against Arsenal on 22 February, with Mauricio Pochettino, Marco Rose, and Edin Terzic among the candidates for the permanent managerial role in the summer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in