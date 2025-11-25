Tom Curry named in World Rugby Team of the Year amid bullying allegation
- England star Tom Curry has been named in World Rugby’s Dream Team of the Year for 2025.
- This comes just two days after he was accused of being a “bully” by Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi following England’s 27-23 win over Argentina on Sunday.
- Contepomi was furious with a late tackle by Curry in the closing minutes of the match that led to Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia suffering a serious knee injury.
- Contepomi claimed Curry told him to “f*** off” and shoved him during an altercation in the tunnel after the match, and Argentina have called for an investigation into the incident.
- Maro Itoje was the only other England player to make the Team of the Year, while six players from world champions South Africa made the cut.