England star Tom Curry learns fate after being accused of shoving rival coach
- England player Tom Curry will not face punishment for an alleged tunnel altercation with Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi.
- Contepomi claimed Curry shoved him and used an obscenity after England's win last month, following an ill-tempered match.
- The incident stemmed from a late tackle by Curry on Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia, which Contepomi believed deserved a harsher penalty.
- Six Nations Rugby reviewed all available information and decided against issuing formal sanctions to either party.
- The organisation stated that while no sanctions would be issued, the incident would remain on record for any future similar occurrences.