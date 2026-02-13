Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Aspinall undergoes second eye surgery amid fears over UFC future

UFC 324: Dana White post-fight interview
  • UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has undergone a second eye operation for an injury sustained from Ciryl Gane's eye pokes in October.
  • This contradicts UFC President Dana White's earlier claim that Aspinall was receiving injections rather than surgery.
  • Aspinall had an initial operation over the Christmas period and has not received any injections, nor is he due to.
  • Photographs of the latest surgery were shared by Aspinall via Optegra Eye Health Care, who are assisting with his recovery.
  • Aspinall's fighting future remains uncertain as he recovers from the injury, which ended his first undisputed-title defence in the opening round.
