Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UFC champion Tom Aspinall gives major health update after eye poke controversy

Tom Aspinall was on the receiving end of an eye poke during his title defence against Ciryl Gane in October
Tom Aspinall was on the receiving end of an eye poke during his title defence against Ciryl Gane in October (AP)
  • UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been diagnosed with "significant bilateral Brown’s syndrome" and persistent double vision after an accidental eye poke from Ciryl Gane.
  • The injury occurred during his heavyweight title defence against Gane at UFC 321 on 25 October, resulting in the fight being declared a no-contest.
  • Aspinall's medical report details reduced eye motility, visual function, and substantial field loss, meaning he is not currently cleared to fight or train.
  • He is undergoing specialist treatment, but may require steroid injections or surgery if his symptoms do not resolve, potentially delaying his return to the UFC.
  • Aspinall has expressed his keenness for a rematch with Gane once his eyes are fully recovered and he is 100% fit to compete.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in