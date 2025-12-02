Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tiger Woods opens up on when he could return to golf after major surgery

Tiger Woods: Top career moments
  • Tiger Woods admitted his recovery from disc replacement surgery in October is slower than he would like, preventing him from setting a return date for golf.
  • He was only recently cleared to begin chipping and putting, six weeks after the operation.
  • Woods hopes to participate in the latter stages of the TGL indoor simulator event, which concludes in early March, but has not planned his outdoor season.
  • Approaching his 50th birthday, which qualifies him for the PGA Tour Champions, Woods has not committed to playing on that circuit.
  • Despite his injury history, Woods expressed a strong desire to return to playing golf and has taken on a role as chairman of the PGA Tour Future Competition Committee.
