Thomas Tuchel hails England star amid career revival
- Thomas Tuchel believes Marcus Rashford "can be one of the best in the world" but warns he must make "the right decisions" to avoid future regret.
- Tuchel emphasised that Rashford's current goal involvement numbers do not reflect his high potential, urging him to push for more goals and assists.
- The England manager expressed empathy for Rashford's difficult period at Manchester United and recalled him to the squad to offer support.
- Tuchel praised Rashford's move to Barcelona as a "very, very good move" for his career, noting his improved work-rate.
- Ahead of England's match in Latvia, which could secure World Cup qualification, Tuchel cautioned against taking the win for granted, recalling a previous defeat to Senegal.