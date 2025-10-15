Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hails England star amid career revival

Marcus Rashford ‘can be one of the best in the world’, England manager says Thomas Tuchel
  • Thomas Tuchel believes Marcus Rashford "can be one of the best in the world" but warns he must make "the right decisions" to avoid future regret.
  • Tuchel emphasised that Rashford's current goal involvement numbers do not reflect his high potential, urging him to push for more goals and assists.
  • The England manager expressed empathy for Rashford's difficult period at Manchester United and recalled him to the squad to offer support.
  • Tuchel praised Rashford's move to Barcelona as a "very, very good move" for his career, noting his improved work-rate.
  • Ahead of England's match in Latvia, which could secure World Cup qualification, Tuchel cautioned against taking the win for granted, recalling a previous defeat to Senegal.
In full

