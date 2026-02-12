Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thomas Tuchel signs new deal to extend stay as England manager

How England keep getting better under Thomas Tuchel
  • Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension to remain as England head coach until the end of the 2028 European Championship.
  • The Football Association announced the new deal on Thursday morning, replacing his previous contract which was due to expire after this summer's World Cup.
  • Tuchel expressed his happiness and pride, stating he has 'loved every minute' of working with the team and looks forward to leading them in upcoming tournaments.
  • The FA believes the extension provides 'clarity and full focus' on the World Cup, preventing distractions regarding his future.
  • Tuchel's main backroom staff, including Anthony Barry and Henrique Hilario, have also agreed to contract extensions through to Euro 2028.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in