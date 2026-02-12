Thomas Tuchel set to stay as England boss beyond 2026 World Cup
- The Football Association is expected to announce a contract extension for England head coach Thomas Tuchel.
- The new deal will reportedly run until 2028, covering the home Euros, extending his current contract which concludes after the World Cup.
- The extension aims to provide confidence and stability to the national team ahead of the home tournament and the Nations League.
- Tuchel, who succeeded Gareth Southgate in October 2024, has guided England through an unbeaten World Cup qualification campaign.
- The timing of the extension is considered interesting given other clubs, including Manchester United, may be seeking new managers.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks