Thomas Tuchel set to stay as England boss beyond 2026 World Cup

  • The Football Association is expected to announce a contract extension for England head coach Thomas Tuchel.
  • The new deal will reportedly run until 2028, covering the home Euros, extending his current contract which concludes after the World Cup.
  • The extension aims to provide confidence and stability to the national team ahead of the home tournament and the Nations League.
  • Tuchel, who succeeded Gareth Southgate in October 2024, has guided England through an unbeaten World Cup qualification campaign.
  • The timing of the extension is considered interesting given other clubs, including Manchester United, may be seeking new managers.
