Thomas Tuchel sends clear message to ‘not happy’ Jude Bellingham
- England completed a perfect World Cup qualifying campaign, securing a 2-0 victory against Albania on Sunday.
- Thomas Tuchel was unimpressed by Jude Bellingham’s reaction to getting substituted, noting that the Real Madrid star was “not happy”.
- Tuchel made it clear that Bellingham must “accept” his decisions ahead of next year’s World Cup.
- Harry Kane scored twice to move to 78 international goals, surpassing Pele’s record for Brazil.
- England maintained a perfect record of clean sheets in the campaign, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson making crucial saves during Sunday’s match.