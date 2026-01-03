Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spurs boss makes startling admission after poor run of form

Thomas Frank addresses Tottenham Hotspur's poor performance
  • Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank admitted he is not enjoying the current challenges at the club but remains committed to getting the project back on track.
  • Frank faced a negative reception from Tottenham fans during his return to Brentford, with "boring" chants and boos following a lacklustre attacking performance.
  • Despite achieving four clean sheets in six matches, the team's primary issue is a string of uninspired attacking displays.
  • The absence of key attackers, including Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, and the suspended Xavi Simons, has significantly hampered the team's offensive capabilities.
  • Frank views this difficult period as a crucial learning experience and a significant transitional phase for the club, expressing confidence in building a strong future.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in