Tottenham coach says he did not notice he was using Arsenal cup

Thomas Frank hits out at Spurs fans' 'unacceptable' booing of Guglielmo Vicario after goalkeeper's horror show against Fulham
  • Tottenham coach Thomas Frank faced scrutiny after being photographed with an Arsenal-branded cup before his team's Premier League match against Bournemouth.
  • Frank stated he did not notice the cup, calling it "completely stupid" to knowingly use it, and attributed its presence to Arsenal having played at the stadium previously.
  • The incident preceded Tottenham's dramatic 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, with Antoine Semenyo scoring a decisive added-time winner.
  • The gaffe infuriated sections of Tottenham's fanbase, adding to pressure on Frank as the club has secured only two wins in their last 12 top-flight games.
  • Frank described the loss as "extremely painful" and tough to take, despite believing his team deserved more from their overall performance.
