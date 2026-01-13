Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why a ‘wonky table’ row has broken out at the Masters snooker

Mark Allen shakes hands with Mark Williams after their first-round match at Alexandra Palace
Mark Allen shakes hands with Mark Williams after their first-round match at Alexandra Palace (Getty)
  • Defending champion Shaun Murphy and UK title holder Mark Selby suffered upset defeats to Chinese players Wu Yize and Xiao Guodong at the Snooker Masters.
  • Former world champions Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry, along with Mark Allen, raised concerns about the playing conditions, suggesting the table was faulty.
  • Davis specifically noted that balls were drifting off line and hugging the cushions, implying the top slates might need levelling.
  • Mark Allen also observed the table drifting from green to yellow during his match and reported it to tournament director Paul Collier.
  • World Snooker, the organisers of the Masters, denied any issues with the table, stating it is checked before, during, and after every match.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in