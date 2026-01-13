Why a ‘wonky table’ row has broken out at the Masters snooker
- Defending champion Shaun Murphy and UK title holder Mark Selby suffered upset defeats to Chinese players Wu Yize and Xiao Guodong at the Snooker Masters.
- Former world champions Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry, along with Mark Allen, raised concerns about the playing conditions, suggesting the table was faulty.
- Davis specifically noted that balls were drifting off line and hugging the cushions, implying the top slates might need levelling.
- Mark Allen also observed the table drifting from green to yellow during his match and reported it to tournament director Paul Collier.
- World Snooker, the organisers of the Masters, denied any issues with the table, stating it is checked before, during, and after every match.