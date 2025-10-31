What you need to know about The Hundred’s new format in 2026
- The Hundred cricket tournament is set to introduce its inaugural player auction in March for its sixth edition, adopting a format similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL).
- The men's competition will see a 45 per cent increase in its overall salary pot for the 2026 season, rising to £2.05 million per team.
- The women's competition will experience a 100 per cent increase in its salary pot, reaching £880,000 per team, with the base salary for the lowest-paid players increasing by 50 per cent to £15,000.
- Under the new system, teams will bid for talent, including four overseas players, to form squads of 16 to 18 individuals, operating under a salary cap and minimum spending requirement.
- These changes position The Hundred as one of the most financially attractive global franchise tournaments, aiming to improve the competition and attract the best players.