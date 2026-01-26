Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Football stars among mourners at funeral of Wales great Terry Yorath

Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath dies at the age of 75
  • The funeral for Terry Yorath, the revered former Wales player and manager, was held in Leeds, attended by family, friends, and iconic figures from the football world.
  • Yorath, who passed away on 7 January at 75, was a pivotal figure in Don Revie’s Leeds United side, winning the First Division title in 1974, and earned 59 caps for Wales, captaining them 42 times.
  • His career also included stints at Coventry, Tottenham, and Bradford, and he managed Wales for five years, narrowly missing out on 1994 World Cup qualification.
  • Tributes from former teammates Joe Jordan, Ian Rush, and Johnny Giles highlighted his leadership, competitive spirit, and resilience, both on and off the pitch.
  • The service included a poignant performance of 'Danny Boy' by the Cor Meibion Taf choir, in tribute to his son Daniel, who tragically died at 15.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in