Terence Crawford stripped of world title after ‘slap in the face’ behaviour
- Terence Crawford has been stripped of his WBC super middleweight title by the governing body.
- The decision was made due to Crawford's failure to pay sanctioning fees for his last two fights, including his victory over Canelo Alvarez.
- WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman stated Crawford owed $300,000 for the Canelo bout and had also not paid after defeating Israil Madrimov last year.
- Sulaiman described Crawford's lack of response to multiple communications as “a slap in the face”, noting he was given ample opportunity to resolve the situation.
- With the title now vacant, the WBC has ordered interim champion Christian Mbilli to face British contender Hamzah Sheeraz for the super middleweight title.