Boxing superstar Terence Crawford makes shock career announcement

Terence Crawford has announced he is retiring from boxing
Terence Crawford has announced he is retiring from boxing (Getty Images for Netflix)
  • Terence Crawford has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 38, concluding his career with an unbeaten record.
  • He exits the sport as the only fighter in the four-belt era to be an undisputed champion at three different weight classes, while held titles in five weight classes.
  • Crawford's retirement comes three months after he defeated Canelo Alvarez to claim the undisputed super-middleweight titles, improving his record to 42-0 (31 knockouts).
  • His historic five-division conquest included undisputed triumphs at welterweight and super-lightweight, alongside world titles at lightweight and super-welterweight.
  • The announcement follows a recent public dispute with the World Boxing Council (WBC) over unpaid sanctioning fees, which resulted in him being stripped of a title.
