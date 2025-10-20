Nine arrested after smoke grenades thrown onto pitch at Tel Aviv derby
- The Israeli Premier League derby between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv was abandoned on Sunday night following violent clashes between rival fans and police.
- The disturbances at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv involved smoke grenades, fireworks, and objects being thrown onto the pitch, leading to 12 civilians and three police officers sustaining injuries.
- Police arrested nine suspects and detained 16 others for further questioning, with the match called off due to the “endangerment of human lives”.
- This incident occurred just days after Maccabi fans were banned from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham in November.
- Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group issued the ban on Maccabi fans for the Aston Villa game, classifying it as high risk based on intelligence and previous violent incidents, a decision criticised by figures including Sir Keir Starmer.