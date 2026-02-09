Did Team GB win any medals at the Winter Olympics today?
- Team GB's snowsport athletes experienced a disappointing day at Livigno Snow Park, failing to secure any medals despite initial hopes for a "Magic Monday".
- Snowboarder Mia Brookes, 19, finished an agonising fourth in her Olympic debut after attempting a challenging backside 1620 trick, which has never been landed in women's Olympic competition.
- Freeski slopestyle competitor Kirsty Muir also placed fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal by just 0.41 points.
- In curling, the mixed doubles pair of Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds were heavily defeated by Sweden in their semi-final, meaning they will now compete for a bronze medal.
- Despite the near misses, both Brookes and Muir showed bravery and determination, with Brookes expressing no regrets about attempting the difficult trick.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks