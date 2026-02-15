Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Team GB secure stunning second gold medal at Winter Olympics

Bankes won the semi-final with a brilliant overtake of Lea Casta on France
Bankes won the semi-final with a brilliant overtake of Lea Casta on France (REUTERS)
  • Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale secured Olympic gold in the mixed snowboard cross event.
  • Nightingale's strong performance initially placed GB second, just behind France.
  • Bankes then dramatically closed a significant gap, overtaking France's Lea Casta to win by 0.43 seconds.
  • This victory marks Bankes's first Olympic title and offers redemption after previous early exits in individual events.
  • Italy claimed the silver medal, while France took the bronze.
  • This is Team GB’s second gold medal of the games so far, following Matt Weston’s triumph in the men’s skeleton competition.
