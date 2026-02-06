Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Perfect start for Team GB in mixed doubles curling

(REUTERS)
  • British curlers Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat have achieved a perfect start to the Games, securing three wins from three matches.
  • The pair are looking to bounce back after missing out on a medal in the mixed event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
  • Their victories included narrow wins against former world silver medallists Estonia (8-6) and the Czech Republic (8-7).
  • Dodds and Mouat are currently joint top of the early standings alongside powerhouse Canada in the ten-team round-robin stage.
  • Mouat admitted he needs to improve his performance and adjust to the ice, while praising Dodds' strong play.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in