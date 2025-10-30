Top tennis stars pushing for higher percentage of Grand Slam revenues
- Top American tennis players Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, along with Jannik Sinner, have urged Grand Slam tournaments to increase players' share of revenues and enhance welfare provisions.
- Leading players from the men's and women's tours submitted proposals in August, seeking a higher percentage of Grand Slam revenues, aiming for around 22 per cent compared to the current 13 per cent to 15 per cent.
- The proposals also include demands for Grand Slams to contribute to a player welfare fund covering pensions, healthcare, and maternity leave, as well as greater consultation on scheduling and rule changes.
- Players have voiced frustration over the Grand Slams' lack of positive response to their proposals, with discussions reportedly stalled due to an ongoing legal case filed by the Professional Tennis Players Association.
- Despite record prize money at recent Grand Slams, players argue the current revenue share is insufficient, particularly for lower-ranked players, and that their demands aim to benefit all professional tennis players.