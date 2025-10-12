Tadej Pogacar caps stunning season with historic victory
- Tadej Pogacar secured his fifth victory at Il Lombardia, equalling Fausto Coppi's record for the most wins at the Italian classic.
- This win caps an exceptional season for Pogacar, which also includes his fourth Tour de France title and a successful defence of his world road race crown.
- The Slovenian cyclist completed the 241-kilometer race in 5 hours, 45 minutes, 53 seconds, finishing 1 minute, 48 seconds ahead of challenger Remco Evenepoel.
- Pogacar's five Il Lombardia victories have been consecutive, while Coppi achieved his five wins between 1946 and 1954.
- He is the first rider since Eddy Merckx in 1975 to win three of the five one-day Monument races in a single season, having also triumphed in the Tour de Flanders and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.