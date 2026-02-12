Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Italy make cricket history at T20 World Cup with victory over Nepal

The Mosca brothers guided Italy to a famous win
The Mosca brothers guided Italy to a famous win (AP)
  • Italy recorded their first ever win at the T20 World Cup by thrashing Nepal on Thursday.
  • Italy are making their first appearance at a World Cup and lost their opening match against Scotland on Monday.
  • However, Italy bounced back against Nepal, who pushed England to the limit on Sunday, as they restricted Nepal to just 123 all out.
  • It was then left to brothers, Anthony and Justin Mosca, to guide Italy to a historic 10-wicket victory inside 13 overs.
  • Italy are due to face England next Monday before their final group game against West Indies next Thursday.

