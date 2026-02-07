England name team for T20 World Cup opener as Harry Brook bids to move on from ‘horrendous’ period
- Harry Brook aims to put a "pretty horrendous" period behind him as he prepares to captain England at the T20 World Cup.
- The controversy stems from a nightclub incident in New Zealand where he was punched by a bouncer and later admitted to lying about being alone to protect teammates.
- Brook has been fined and given a final warning by the England and Wales Cricket Board, with the matter still under investigation by the Cricket Regulator.
- He acknowledged the increased responsibility of captaincy and expressed a desire to focus on his cricket after the tournament.
- England has named their team for the opening T20 World Cup match against Nepal on Sunday, featuring Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Brook, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Luke Wood.
