England survive huge scare to beat Nepal in T20 World Cup thriller

England edged a thriller against Nepal
England edged a thriller against Nepal (Getty Images)
  • England got their T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a dramatic victory over Nepal on Sunday.
  • Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first, with England posting a score of 184-6 thanks to half-centuries from Brook and Jacob Bethell.
  • However, Nepal produced an impressive batting display to push England all the way, and they required 10 runs off the final over.
  • Sam Curran held his nerve as Nepal failed to find the boundary in the final over, with England securing victory by four runs.
  • England will be back in action on Wednesday when they face a West Indies side who beat Scotland on Saturday.

