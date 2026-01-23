Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set to miss 2026 season after major announcement
- Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has announced she is pregnant.
- The 26-year-old, who holds the world record in the 400m hurdles, shared the news on Instagram with her husband, Andre Levrone.
- Her pregnancy means she is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2026 athletics season.
- McLaughlin-Levrone won Olympic gold in the 400m hurdles at Paris 2024, breaking the world record, and also secured a 4x400m relay gold.
- She is likely to miss the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, scheduled for September 2026.