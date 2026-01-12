Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Future Winter Olympics could be held at resort which had fatal bar fire

The resort has been earmarked to host the Alpine skiing competitions
The resort has been earmarked to host the Alpine skiing competitions (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)
  • Switzerland is in "privileged dialogue" with the International Olympic Committee regarding a bid to host the 2038 Winter Olympics.
  • The proposal outlines a "decentralised" approach, with events spread across various regions of the country.
  • Crans-Montana, a resort where 40 people died in a New Year's Eve bar fire, has been earmarked to host the Alpine skiing competitions.
  • Prosecutors recently requested pre-trial detention for one of the bar's managers following the December 31 tragedy.
  • Switzerland has previously hosted the Winter Olympics twice, in St Moritz in 1928 and 1948, and holds exclusive rights to pursue the 2038 bid until 2027.
