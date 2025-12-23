Snoop Dogg’s longtime friend also becomes minority owner of Swansea FC
- US TV host and author Martha Stewart has become a minority owner of Swansea City Football Club.
- She joins other notable part-owners at the Championship club, including her close friend Snoop Dogg and Croatia international Luka Modric.
- Stewart was present at the club's recent 2-1 victory against Welsh rivals Wrexham.
- Majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen confirmed her investment, stating her increased enthusiasm for the club after attending the match.
- Following the game, Stewart posted on Instagram about her experience, featuring a humorous image related to the club's mascot.