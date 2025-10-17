The winners and losers of Super League expansion
- Toulouse and York have been promoted to an expanded 14-team Super League, which will commence in the 2026 season.
- A five-member panel, chaired by RFL non-executive director Lord Caine, selected the two clubs from a shortlist of applicants.
- Toulouse previously played in Super League in 2022, while York has not featured in the top division since 1986.
- London Broncos, who were also considered for promotion, expressed disappointment but vowed to continue their efforts to reach the top flight.
- Separately, Bradford Bulls have been confirmed to join the Super League for the 2026 season, replacing Salford.