The winners and losers of Super League expansion

Mikey Lewis believes Hull KR’s Grand Final win over Wigan is just the start
Mikey Lewis believes Hull KR’s Grand Final win over Wigan is just the start (Richard Sellers/PA)
  • Toulouse and York have been promoted to an expanded 14-team Super League, which will commence in the 2026 season.
  • A five-member panel, chaired by RFL non-executive director Lord Caine, selected the two clubs from a shortlist of applicants.
  • Toulouse previously played in Super League in 2022, while York has not featured in the top division since 1986.
  • London Broncos, who were also considered for promotion, expressed disappointment but vowed to continue their efforts to reach the top flight.
  • Separately, Bradford Bulls have been confirmed to join the Super League for the 2026 season, replacing Salford.
