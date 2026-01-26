Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Super Bowl showdown confirmed after thrilling championship games

Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 60
Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 60 (AP)
  • The Seattle Seahawks secured their fourth Super Bowl appearance by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in a thrilling NFC Championship game.
  • Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw three touchdowns, matching Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's tally, with the Rams unable to get a final play off as time expired.
  • The New England Patriots overcame the Denver Broncos 10-7 in treacherous snowy conditions to win the AFC Championship.
  • Patriots quarterback Drake Maye scored a crucial touchdown, and a tipped field goal attempt by the Broncos in the closing stages secured the Patriots' victory.
  • The Seahawks and Patriots will now face each other in Super Bowl 60, marking a rematch of their 2014 championship encounter.
