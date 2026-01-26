Super Bowl showdown confirmed after thrilling championship games
- The Seattle Seahawks secured their fourth Super Bowl appearance by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in a thrilling NFC Championship game.
- Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw three touchdowns, matching Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's tally, with the Rams unable to get a final play off as time expired.
- The New England Patriots overcame the Denver Broncos 10-7 in treacherous snowy conditions to win the AFC Championship.
- Patriots quarterback Drake Maye scored a crucial touchdown, and a tipped field goal attempt by the Broncos in the closing stages secured the Patriots' victory.
- The Seahawks and Patriots will now face each other in Super Bowl 60, marking a rematch of their 2014 championship encounter.