Americans projected to wager over $1bn in Super Bowl bets this year
- Americans are projected to wager a record $1.76 billion on Super Bowl LX, featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on 8 February in Santa Clara, California.
- This forecast from the American Gaming Association marks a 26.6 per cent increase over last year's legal betting handle of $1.39 billion.
- The surge in wagering is driven by the expansion of legal sports betting, which is now available in 39 US states and Washington D.C.
- Prediction market platforms, federally regulated, differ from state-regulated sportsbooks as users often perceive their activity as investing rather than gambling, and these platforms offer fewer responsible gaming tools.
- Beyond traditional game outcomes, bettors are engaging in unconventional 'prop bets' on non-football elements such as broadcast details, the national anthem's length, or the colour of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach.
