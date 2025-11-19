Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-England boss Steve McClaren resigns from national team role after World Cup heartbreak

Steve McClaren stepped down as Jamaica manager after they failed to automatically qualify for the World Cup
Steve McClaren stepped down as Jamaica manager after they failed to automatically qualify for the World Cup (REUTERS)
  • Former England boss Steve McClaren resigned as Jamaica manager just hours after their 0-0 draw against Curacao on Tuesday night.
  • The draw ended Jamaica's hopes of automatically qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
  • McClaren, who took charge in July 2024, stated that he was taking accountability for the team's failure to qualify from their group.
  • He expressed that a fresh voice, new energy, and a different perspective are needed to move the team forward.
  • Jamaica still has an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup through the intercontinental play-offs.
