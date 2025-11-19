Ex-England boss Steve McClaren resigns from national team role after World Cup heartbreak
- Former England boss Steve McClaren resigned as Jamaica manager just hours after their 0-0 draw against Curacao on Tuesday night.
- The draw ended Jamaica's hopes of automatically qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
- McClaren, who took charge in July 2024, stated that he was taking accountability for the team's failure to qualify from their group.
- He expressed that a fresh voice, new energy, and a different perspective are needed to move the team forward.
- Jamaica still has an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup through the intercontinental play-offs.