Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Steve Borthwick reveals why he recalled England star for Argentina clash

Elliot Daly is back in the England team to play Argentina on Sunday
Elliot Daly is back in the England team to play Argentina on Sunday (REUTERS)
  • Elliot Daly has been recalled to England's starting XV to face Argentina on Sunday, marking his first appearance since breaking his arm in July.
  • Daly's return to the wing is one of six changes made by head coach Steve Borthwick for the upcoming match.
  • Borthwick explained that he brought Daly back in due to his experience, intelligence and reading of the game, and backed him to continue beyond the 2027 World Cup.
  • The versatile back, known for his playmaking skills, adds to a creative backline that also includes George Ford and Henry Slade.
  • Daly's inclusion follows injuries to Tom Roebuck and Ollie Lawrence, as England aims to maintain an unbeaten Quilter Nations Series.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in