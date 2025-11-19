Steve Borthwick reveals why he recalled England star for Argentina clash
- Elliot Daly has been recalled to England's starting XV to face Argentina on Sunday, marking his first appearance since breaking his arm in July.
- Daly's return to the wing is one of six changes made by head coach Steve Borthwick for the upcoming match.
- Borthwick explained that he brought Daly back in due to his experience, intelligence and reading of the game, and backed him to continue beyond the 2027 World Cup.
- The versatile back, known for his playmaking skills, adds to a creative backline that also includes George Ford and Henry Slade.
- Daly's inclusion follows injuries to Tom Roebuck and Ollie Lawrence, as England aims to maintain an unbeaten Quilter Nations Series.