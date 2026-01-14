Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

ESPN commentator slips up on air by confusing player with Charlie Kirk

Stephen A. Smith says Charlie Kirk instead of Christian Kirk live on air while discussing Steelers-Texans game
  • Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith mistakenly referred to NFL player Christian Kirk as the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an episode of ESPN's First Take.
  • The gaffe occurred while Smith was discussing the Houston Texans' playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, specifically Christian Kirk's impressive performance.
  • Smith quickly corrected himself on air after being prompted by host Shae Peppler Cornette, apologizing for the error.
  • The blunder rapidly went viral, with many viewers finding humor in the mistake, though some criticized Smith for the slip-up.
  • The incident also highlighted Smith's previous comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination and his own past remarks about potential political aspirations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in