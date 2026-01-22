Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England forced into late change for Sri Lanka clash in first match since dismal Ashes

Harry Brook confirmed England’s late change at the toss (Sri Lanka Cricket handout/PA)
  • England have made a late change for their first one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.
  • England named their team on Wednesday but were forced into an alteration due to illness.
  • Harry Brook confirmed after losing the toss that Rehan Ahmed would replace the under-the-weather Will Jacks.
  • England lost the toss, with Sri Lanka electing to bat first in their home conditions.
  • The match marks England’s return to the field for the first time since their dismal 4-1 Ashes defeat.

