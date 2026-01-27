Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England seal series win in Sri Lanka to boost World Cup qualification hopes

England picked up an important series win in Sri Lanka
England picked up an important series win in Sri Lanka (AP)
  • England sealed a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka after winning the deciding match by 53 runs on Tuesday.
  • England won the toss and elected to bat first, with Joe Root and Harry Brook both hitting centuries as the visitors posted an imposing total of 357-3.
  • Sri Lanka started their chase well with Pathum Nissanka hitting a quickfire 50, but the hosts lost regular wickets as England stayed in control of the contest.
  • Despite a brilliant hundred from Pavan Rathnayake, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 304, with Rathnayake the last man out.
  • England are eighth in the one-day world rankings and are in danger of not qualifying automatically for next year’s World Cup, but victory in Sri Lanka significantly improves the team’s chances and comes after a difficult winter that saw them suffer a heavy Ashes defeat in Australia.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in