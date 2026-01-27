England seal series win in Sri Lanka to boost World Cup qualification hopes
- England sealed a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka after winning the deciding match by 53 runs on Tuesday.
- England won the toss and elected to bat first, with Joe Root and Harry Brook both hitting centuries as the visitors posted an imposing total of 357-3.
- Sri Lanka started their chase well with Pathum Nissanka hitting a quickfire 50, but the hosts lost regular wickets as England stayed in control of the contest.
- Despite a brilliant hundred from Pavan Rathnayake, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 304, with Rathnayake the last man out.
- England are eighth in the one-day world rankings and are in danger of not qualifying automatically for next year’s World Cup, but victory in Sri Lanka significantly improves the team’s chances and comes after a difficult winter that saw them suffer a heavy Ashes defeat in Australia.