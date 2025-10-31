Spurs given boost as stars set to return for Chelsea match
- Tottenham will have captain Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, and Wilson Odobert available for their match against Chelsea on Saturday.
- Romero and Udogie return after being sidelined since before the October international break due to adductor and knee issues.
- Odobert has recovered from a recent side issue sustained after the goalless draw at Monaco.
- Manager Thomas Frank confirmed the positive news regarding their selection availability for the upcoming game.
- Spurs are currently third in the Premier League and five points off leaders and North London rivals Arsenal; Chelsea, meanwhile, sit in ninth.