BBC Sports Personality of the Year makes huge change to awards
- The 'Team of the Year' award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will now be determined by a live public vote for the first time.
- This marks a change from previous years where only the main Sports Personality of the Year award was decided by public vote on the night.
- Competition for the award is expected to be fierce, with the Lionesses, Red Roses, Europe’s Ryder Cup team, and the British and Irish Lions among the strong contenders.
- Other potential nominees include Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Arsenal Women, and McLaren, highlighting a year of significant sporting achievements.
- The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, 18 December, at MediaCity, Salford, with shortlists and nominees to be announced in December.