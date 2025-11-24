Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC Sports Personality of the Year makes huge change to awards

  • The 'Team of the Year' award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will now be determined by a live public vote for the first time.
  • This marks a change from previous years where only the main Sports Personality of the Year award was decided by public vote on the night.
  • Competition for the award is expected to be fierce, with the Lionesses, Red Roses, Europe’s Ryder Cup team, and the British and Irish Lions among the strong contenders.
  • Other potential nominees include Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Arsenal Women, and McLaren, highlighting a year of significant sporting achievements.
  • The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, 18 December, at MediaCity, Salford, with shortlists and nominees to be announced in December.
In full

