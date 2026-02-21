Olympic speed skater in horror crash as blade slices face during race
- Polish speed-skater Kamila Sellier was stretchered off the ice after a competitor's blade sliced her above her left eye during the women's 1,500m at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
- The incident involved Sellier, 15-time Olympic medallist Ariana Fontana, and American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold, who was penalised for an illegal lane pass that contributed to the accident.
- Sellier received stitches at the arena before being taken to hospital for further tests, with Polish officials confirming her eye was not seriously damaged.
- The race was paused while Sellier received attention, and she gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as she was removed, leaving a trail of blood on the track.
- Despite the incident, Fontana advanced to the semi-finals and later the finals, though she ultimately finished fifth and missed out on a medal.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks