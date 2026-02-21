Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olympic speed skater in horror crash as blade slices face during race

Medics tend to Kamila Sellier after her fall
Medics tend to Kamila Sellier after her fall (AP)
  • Polish speed-skater Kamila Sellier was stretchered off the ice after a competitor's blade sliced her above her left eye during the women's 1,500m at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
  • The incident involved Sellier, 15-time Olympic medallist Ariana Fontana, and American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold, who was penalised for an illegal lane pass that contributed to the accident.
  • Sellier received stitches at the arena before being taken to hospital for further tests, with Polish officials confirming her eye was not seriously damaged.
  • The race was paused while Sellier received attention, and she gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as she was removed, leaving a trail of blood on the track.
  • Despite the incident, Fontana advanced to the semi-finals and later the finals, though she ultimately finished fifth and missed out on a medal.
