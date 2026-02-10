The banned substance at the centre of Olympic skiers disqualification
- South Korean cross-country skiers Han Dasom and Lee Eui-jin were disqualified from the women's classic sprint event at the Winter Olympics.
- Their disqualification, confirmed by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, was due to their skis testing positive for fluorinated wax, known as fluor.
- Fluor was officially banned in 2023 for the 2023/2024 season due to its detrimental impact on the environment and human health, being classified as a 'forever chemical'.
- The skiers were removed from the qualification round after inspections, though neither was considered a medal contender.
- Meanwhile, Team GB is still awaiting its first medal of the Games after narrowly missing out in mixed curling and other events.
