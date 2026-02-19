Winter Olympics disrupted again by snowstorm
- Heavy snowfall in Livigno has caused significant disruption at the Winter Olympics, leading to the postponement of several events.
- Men's ski halfpipe qualifying and men's aerials were delayed, with the latter rescheduled for Friday, while women's halfpipe qualifying remains on schedule.
- This latest weather-related disruption follows earlier storms this week that also forced organisers to adjust the schedule for snowboard slopestyle and Big Air contests.
- British athlete Kirsty Muir narrowly missed out on a medal in the Big Air final, finishing fourth for the second time in a week after a similar result in the slopestyle event.
- Weather conditions are anticipated to improve for Friday and Saturday, which are the final two days of competition.
