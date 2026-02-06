Snoop Dogg delights Winter Olympics curling team with surprise photo
- British curler Bruce Mouat was delighted after rapper Snoop Dogg requested a photo with him at a mixed doubles curling match in Cortina.
- Mouat and his partner Jennifer Dodds maintained their unbeaten record in the competition with a 7-4 win against Sweden.
- Snoop Dogg, who is an honorary coach for the US team and an NBC special correspondent, was present wearing a USA jacket.
- The rapper also ventured onto the ice to try his hand at sweeping a curling stone.
- Snoop Dogg had previously carried the Olympic flame on Wednesday, following an earlier appearance as a torchbearer in Paris two years ago.
