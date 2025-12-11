Snoop Dogg just got a major promotion at the Olympics
- Snoop Dogg has been appointed as Team USA's first-ever honorary coach for the Milano Cortina Winter Games.
- In this new role, “Coach Snoop” will be part of the “Team Behind the Team,” offering support and motivation to athletes.
- He expressed his enthusiasm, stating his aim is to bring “love and motivation” to the team, considering the athletes the “real stars.”
- USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland highlighted the “instant connection” and mutual respect between Snoop and Team USA athletes.
- This honorary coaching position adds to Snoop Dogg's existing commitment as an Olympic broadcaster for NBCUniversal during the same Games.